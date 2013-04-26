The Best Long-Wearing Makeup For A Look That Lasts All Day

In the past, women searched for long-wearing smudge-proof products only to find options that dried out the skin or were a total pain to get off. Lasting lip products left you with a cracked and parched pout, waterproof mascaras were so tough to remove you needed a jackhammer to get them off, and all-day foundations were so heavy they caked and built up on the skin, erasing any sign of radiance. The new long-wearing formulas have changed for the better, and many companies are offering not only melt-proof makeup, but makeup that can be soothing, natural looking, and actually good for your skin.

BB creams hold up all day long without sucking the hydration out of the skin and offer sun protection, antioxidant-infused moisture, coverage for imperfections and oil control. My favorites are Physicians Formula Super BB Cream ($14.95, physiciansformula.com) and Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream ($39, sephora.com), which both create an amazing complexion that looks glowy all day and night.

Long-wearing eyeliners are now super easy to apply and don’t tug or pull along the delicate lid area because of their smooth gel formulas. Try the CoverGirl Liquiline Blast Eyeliner ($6.94, walmart.com), and play with different shades like Blue Boom or Green Glow to play up eyes in springtime hues. To remove, simply dip a new Precision Tips Q-Tip ($3.30, soap.com) into a bit of eye makeup remover and trace over the liner once with the end dipped in the remover then again with the clean end for instant erasing.

Waterproof mascaras can break lashes, are difficult to take off and sometimes get flaky in dry weather, but you need not ever struggle again. Run, don’t walk, and go get the new Blinc Amplified Mascara ($26, sephora.com) for a budge-proof, volumizing, lengthening, defining, and curling formula. This cool tube technology covers the lashes in tiny tubes that seal and never smudge. The best part is that this mascara simply washes off with a little warm water in the sink, requiring no rubbing at all. It’s ideal for sensitive eyes and mature eyes that have a heavier lid to contend with, as you will never wind up with little black specks along the upper lid.

Day-long lip color has truly come a long way and with the creamy texture of Nars Velvet Gloss Stick ($24, sephora.com) and Velvet Matte Lip Pencil ($25, sephora.com), lips will look their their best and never lose the hue. I’m obsessed with rotating shades and wearing a different one each day.

So keep your “face” on for hours and hours with these new formulas, and feel confident that your skin will stay supple and fresh.