Yikes: Nobody Actually Knows if Tampons Are Completely Safe

When you think about the number of women who use tampons every day, you’d assume the FDA-approved product is completely, unarguably safe. Well, that’s not exactly true: Turns out, research that claims tampons are safe was actually conducted by manufacturers who have a vested interested in keeping sales of the feminine hygiene product high. Cue face palm.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) recently reintroduced a bill called the Robin Danielson Act because she thinks we don’t have enough unbiased research about what health risks feminine hygiene products–like tampons–could pose to women in the long term.

Maloney told RH Reality Check, “American women spend well over $2 billion per year on feminine hygiene products, and the average woman will use over 16,800 tampons and pads over the course of her lifetime. Despite this large investment and high usage, there has been limited research on the potential health risks these products may pose to women.”

Let’s just reiterate that for a second: We’re spending in excess of $2 billion each year, and you’ll probably use 16,800 tampons and pads over your lifetime, yet we still don’t have the information we need to know whether tampons are actually safe.

Maloney’s bill would force the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to look into the potential dangers of tampons and other feminine hygiene products. They’d have to study things like dioxins, a chemical some believe are found in tampons and that was deemed to be cancer-causing by two separate arms of the World Health Organization. They’d also have to make the results of these studies accessible to the public, which they’re not at the moment.

In fact, the FDA isn’t required to make the results of these studies available to consumers, making it difficult to reach an educated decision about whether a product is right for you.

In a piece for The Guardian, Maloney wrote that women’s health has been chronically under-represented when it comes to scientific research.

“This lack of data on cumulative tampon use, feminine hygiene product toxicity and the chemicals present in all such products is not at all surprising. Women’s health has been perennially under-represented and overlooked when it comes to clinical research and studies. Until the 1980s, women were largely left out of medical research—which meant that almost no health data was collected on women—and most medical trials only included male subjects. Even when scientists studied diseases that largely impacted women (such as breast cancer), women were left out of research.”

It’s mind-boggling that there isn’t independent and widely-available research about a product as commonly used by women as tampons. Yes to the tampon safety bill, please.