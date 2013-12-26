Ask an Expert: How Do I Keep My Nails Long and Strong?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

With all of the painting, filing, peeling and breaking, it can be a bit difficult to keep our nails in good health. We all want long, strong nails, but it seems like more and more these days, the only way to get there is if we get fake stiletto nails put on top of our natural nail beds. Luckily, we’ve got some experts who can help with this universal need, and Tom Bachik, celebrity manicurist, is answering the question below.

Q: @Jaclyn_Sciara: What’s the best way to keep nails long and strong? @TomBachik #beautyhelp

A: “Keep them protected. Regular manicures and a fresh layer of top coat every couple of days works great in most cases. As nails get longer they may need a bit more protection such as gel polish or even enhancement products.

Enhancement products would include gel and acrylic. When done by a properly trained and licensed professional, the benefits include great shape, strength and nails can be built out incase you prefer more length (or if you break a nail).” — Tom Bachik, Nail Technician and Celebrity “MAN-icurist” with a client list including Beyonce, Gwen Stefani and Victoria Beckham. Tom is L’Oreal Paris’ newest Global Spokesperson, working with the brand on nail trends and techniques best for the industry.

Image via Tom Merton/Getty Images