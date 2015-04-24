The Ponytail Looks Your Long Hair Has Been Waiting For

Scroll To See More Images

When your hair falls in the “long” length genre, any kind of updo is automatically assumed easier to create than those who have cropped or above-the-shoulder cuts, especially long ponytail hairstyles. There’s more hair to work with, so you can pin it, curl it, and pull it up to your liking. That’s not to say getting it all set on the top or side of your head isn’t going to present its own challenges (got thick hair? it’s going to be heavy), but your length will allow you to pull it all together and secure it without strands here and there poking out of the ‘do. After all, “Will I still be able to do a ponytail?” is probably one of the most frequently asked questions when someone goes in for a more drastic trim. Ponytails, perhaps the simplest of updos, are basically made for longer hair—and you don’t have to have length that rivals Rapunzel’s to pull it off either. Take a look below for some of the chicest ponytails that are perfect for long hair.

Straighten and smooth out your hair—especially the hair on the crown of your head—and pull it to the side for a minimalistic, modern ponytail. Hide any parts by brushing over the hair from the side of the head.

Whether you want to go for the Manic Panic look or just want to employ the help of pre-dyed extensions, a ponytail featuring a bright color at the tip is the way to go for some color in your look. Hide the elastic at the base of the pony, like the look above, by wrapping sections and making the base appear even bigger and thicker.

Cut pieces of ribbon or fabric—multiple textures are best—that are little bit longer than the length of your ponytail. Whether placed high or low, that’s up to you. At the Chanel show, models walked down the runway with ponytails secured at the nape of their neck.

The girls who have medium-length hair can fake an extended ‘do with links that connect extensions to the rest of the head.

Go for accessories at the base of an extremely straight pony with no part, like metallic leather lacing or any kind of ribbon or string.

All those years of holding onto that crimping iron will come in handy when you spot this look. While that tool will certainly bring a blast-from-the-past, nostalgic experience when you plug it in and place it on your tresses, it’s not completely necessary. You can create tiny braids, sleep in them, and brush them all out to get this texture, too.

Create multiple “sectioned-off” portions of hair in your ponytail with elastics and string. A low ponytail will make your hair seem even longer.

While it’s not the look to go for if you want something neat, this deconstructed and messy look has that non-nonchalant, effortless vibe going on.