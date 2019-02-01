9 Bulletproof Lipsticks That Won’t Ruin Your Makeout Sesh This Valentine’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

Finding a long-wearing lipstick that doesn’t require the high-maintenance hourly touch-up is a year round concern that’s relevant, regardless of the state of your love life or season. However, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we figured it was a good time to start strategizing ways to avoid getting your favorite lip color all over your S.O.’s nice dress shirt and and freshly groomed face after your V-day date. Sure, there are some long lasting lipsticks (typically in the form of a matte liquid lippie) that promise to stay put all day.

Though many of these long-wear offerings may live up to their claims, they also tend to be ultra drying, leaving your lips looking cracked, caked and anything but kiss-worthy. There are also plenty of traditional bullet lipsticks that vow to be long-wearing and resistant to feathering, but as so many of us have learned the hard way, just because they can stay in place for several hours, doesn’t mean they budge-proof when faced with lunch, coffee or your Valentine’s lips.

Naturally, the more emollient your lipstick is in finish and consistency, the more prone you’ll be to a messy post-makeout aftermath. However, there are some innovative formulas that offer impressive staying power and transfer-resistant magical powers sans the dryness and cracking. Whether you’re planning on having a smooch-filled night with your S.O. or you’ll be celebrating with pizza and wine with your Galentine’s crew this holiday, these advanced long-wearing lip products will actually stay on your lips (not your food or date), while enhancing your pout – not fine lines and dryness.

Stila Stay All Day Matte Liquid Lipstick

Touted as the “original power pout,” this O.G. liquid lipstick stays put for a solid six hours of wear. It goes on as a liquid, and dries down to comfortable matte in under 10 seconds. To counteract dryness, it’s also infused with hydrating Vitamin E and avocado oil to ensure your lips stay soft and comfortable without compromising color pay-off.

$22 at ULTA

Laura Mercier Extreme Matte Velour Lipstick

If you’re not into liquid lipsticks, this long-wearing matte lipstick is an excellent transfer-proof alternative. It’s formulated with a blend of both mattifying powders and conditioning ingredients to help the color stay in place for hours without leaving your mouth feeling like you just returned from the Sahara desert.

$28 at Nordstrom

Wet n’ Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick

This drugstore favorite may only cost $5, but it truly performs like its prestige liquid lip counterparts. It goes on creamy and dries down almost instantly (and seriously, it stays put). Just make sure to apply a lip balm underneath if your lips are chapped.

$4.99 at ULTA

Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip

This whipped liquid lipstick feels more lightweight and offers a slower drying time, allowing you to blend and build up pigment without pilling and caking. Once it does dry down, this lip whip becomes invincible, staying put on your lips all day – not your dinner or date.

$20 at Beauty Bakerie

Rimmel London Provocalips 16 Hour Kiss-Proof Lipstick

For those who love the staying power of a liquid lip, but prefer a bit of shine over a matte finish, this two-in-one lip color offers both in one chic tube. One end contains a long-wear liquid lip color with a matte finish, and the end has a glossy top coat that adds shine and doubles as a lipstick sealer.

$6+ at Amazon

L’Oreal Infallible Le Rouge Lipstick

There’s a reason why L’Oreal’s entire Infallible range is one of the best-selling collections at the drugstore. Another great option for those less than fond of traditional liquid to matte options, this bullet lipstick is richly pigmented, goes on creamy, and dries down to comfortable matte that locks to your lips for all day (or all night) wear.

$9.99 at Walmart

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

This top-rated liquid lip goes on glossy and dries down to matte finish almost instantly. This one feels comfortable and lightweight on the lips without compromising color pay-off. It features an angled applicator allowing for such a precise application that you can skip the lip liner.

$20 at Sephora

Nudestix Magnetic Matte Lipstick

Nudestix is known for their user-friedly multi-functional products that take the fuss out of makeup – even on the go. This three-in-one lip liner, lipstick, and stain is no exception — especially since you won’t have to pull out your compact after each course during your meal to reapply.

$24 at Nordstrom

Dermelect Smooth + Plump Lipstick

Not only does richly pigmented formula offers buildable color payoff and super staying power, but it’s also infused with plumping peptides that keep your lips feeling soft and kissable with a little extra volume to boot.

$15 at SkinStore

