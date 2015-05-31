Long-Lasting Lipstick: It’s Totally Possible With These Tricks

There is nothing more embarrassing then wearing lipstick (you know, thinking you look like Taylor Swift) and then checking yourself out in the mirror and realizing that your look is WAY off. Somewhere in-between applying your favorite shade, having to brush your teeth immediately after, meeting your friends for brunch, and drinking 3 cups of coffee, your lipstick gave up on you. But wait a minute, what about that girl who’s lipstick never fades after she’s eaten a chicken Caesar wrap? Why does her lipstick stay on and you are just left reapplying and reapplying in order to get your version of long-lasting lipstick. We’re going to share with you some tips that will help you become one of those girls who’s product is always in place!

1. Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate! Would you ever start styling your hair without the proper prep first? The same goes for your lips. Lip scrubs leave your lips feeling brand new. You are allowing yourself to start with a smooth surface for applying your lipstick. There are two ways to go about this whole exfoliating your lips thing. You can DIY it with a recipe or buy a product designed to do so. If you’re into the retail end, Sugar Lip Polish is a great option.

2. Moisturize. After you’ve exfoliated your lips, you have to moisturize them with your favorite chapstick or lip balm. This will deter dry flaky spots that often end up showing through lip pigment. You can carry one in your makeup bag, work bag, and clutch. ChapStick Classic is an oldie but a goodie!

3. Apply a base. You would think that after you’ve put on your lip balm it would be OK to apply the lipstick, right? Well, wearing a colorless base works wonders in creating a long-lasting look—especially when wearing matte finishes. Check out MAC Cosmetics’ awesome colorless base, Prep + Prime Lip.

4. Try a matte finish. Remember when you were younger and you bought those silly little kits with a bunch of cheap lipsticks that slid on like butter and came off when you kissed the mirror? While the creme sheen and satin-finish lipsticks of today aren’t THAT bad, some can be pretty easy to take off, whether that’s intentional or not. The easier they are to get on, the easier they are to get off. Matte formulas tend to be rich in pigment and stay on longer. They can be drying, so swipe on some moisturizing balm before applying. Next time you’re near a NARS Cosmetics counter, pick up this matte lipstick!

5. Try out a cream lip stain. No one wants to run to the bathroom 12 times just to check up on lipstick. Cream lip stains can help. We love this Sephora Cream Lip Stain. It comes in a variety of colors and will never let you down.

6. Resist from rubbing your lips together. After you’ve applied your matte finish lipstick or cream lip stain, the first thing you want to do is rub them together to get the color perfectly even all over. WRONG. Resist! You’ll wear down the product. If you want to make sure that there is not TOO much pigment sitting on your lips, blot instead.

7. Use a straw. Get in the habit of always picking up a straw, even when drinking coffee! When you drink from a glass or mug, you are allowing both your top and bottom lips to entirely touch the cup, which serves as a surface for your lipstick to wear out on.