Long-Lasting Gel Eyeliners to Get The Perfect Cat Eye in a Flash

Unless you’re a bonafide pro (or have years of practice behind your craft), there’s no denying that liquid eyeliners aren’t exactly the most foolproof of eye makeup products to play with. On the other hand, it’s also a major challenge to get the same precision with pencil formulas—even though they’re definitely easier to use. The best middle ground to get that coveted wing or bold cat eye look without the fuss? Gel eyeliners. Gel formulas allow you to get the same fine-tuned result to help you achieve a wide range of different liner looks.

Of course, if a smudged, glossy, or smokey eye look is what you’re after, gel and liquid liners aren’t going to be the best options—you’ll want to opt for kohl pencils in this case. However, to achieve an ultra-defined line, gel eyeliner is almost certainly the underrated liner formula that’s probably missing from your current makeup collection. Most gel eyeliners are suspended in a silicone base, which allows it to coat the lid easily, and most importantly, it also helps the product stay on better. Ready to upgrade from fussy liquid liner to gel? We’ve lined up a few of our favorite gel liner formulas that we’re sure you’ll love just as much as we do.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eye Liner

This non-irritating waterproof formula doesn’t smudge, fade, or transfer and lasts for up to twenty-four hours. The formula is safe for those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

2. Inglot AMC Gel Eyeliner

This waterproof eyeliner is highly-concentrated for a bold look and long-lasting impact. Both hypoallergenic and allergy-tested, this formula delivers optimum coverage that’s ultra black with a matte finish.

3. Rimmel Scandaleyes Gel Eyeliner

Delivering up to twenty-four hours of crease-free and highly-pigmented coverage, this high-performance gel eyeliner is great for day to tonight makeup. It also comes with a precise brush for easy and even application.