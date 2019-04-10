Your Makeup Beat Won’t Survive Festival Season Without These Bulletproof Foundations

Scroll To See More Images

This weekend marks the official launch of festival season, arguably the newfound signal of the seasonal transition and a reminder to stock up on the best long lasting foundation. It all starts with Coachella before moving onto Lollapalooza, Stage Coach, the highly-anticipated resurrection of the iconic Woodstock Festival, and plenty more. From now until the end of summer, there will be ample opportunities to enjoy killer music, channel your inner bohemian, and create FOMO-inducing photo ops.

And while the outdoors is an amazing way to enjoy music, street food, and plenty of booze, summer’s rising temps along with arid venues aren’t conducive to good makeup days; especially when you’re presented with plenty of IG-worthy moments. Sure, it makes sense to just go natural and let your inner bohemian shine. But if that’s not your M.O., that’s perfectly okay too. After all, festivals have become equally as centered around style as they are around music, so it’s the perfect opportunity to amp up the glam factor. While flower crowns, glittery eye looks, and elevated face paint art has become the gold standard, the aspect that undoubtedly sets the stage (pun intended) for a fool-proof makeup look is the base.

In fact, without a long-wear, sweat-resistant foundation, the rest of your creative endeavors are virtually pointless, as it will likely be smudged away after the second lineup, or running down your face after another trip to the beer garden. While lighter bases like BB creams, cushions, and tinted moisturizers can be great choices anyone with normal to dry skin, combination and oily types, along with those who prefer full coverage need more. Specifically, something less emollient if they want their makeup to stay intact. With that being said, here are our favorite tried and true long-wear foundations for every skin type and budget.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Perfect for flawless selfies (even after you’ve been racing in the heat to make each performance), this soft focus, long-wear foundation gives an Instagram-like filtered look to the skin without having to open up the app.

$35 at Sephora

L’oreal Infallible Freshwear Foundation

This newer launch has already amassed a major fan following, and frankly, it’s worth the hype. The Freshwear foundation gives medium to full coverage and a skin-like effect that’s neither too dewy or too matte. Unlike many long-wear formulas, this one won’t leave dry skin feeling (and looking) parched, but it also won’t leave oily skin types looking like a greasy mess either.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

The gold standard of long-wear, high coverage foundations, Estee Lauder’s iconic Double Wear formula isn’t anything new, but it’s a tried and true that never fails to deliver sweat-proof coverage that stays matte. It’s an amazing option for those expecting to boogie down in sweltering climates.

$42 at Ulta

Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation

This HD foundation delivers impeccable coverage to the skin that lasts between 12-24 hours. It has a soft matte finish that retains a subtle luminosity but stays put in a similar vein to drier matte formulas. In fact, I spilled this foundation all over my floor, with a decent amount on my hand post-cleanup and I had to really, really work to get this stuff off of my hands. After two washes with dish soap and warm water, I resorted to makeup remover. So, I can attest to its stubborn staying power.

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

This longwear, luminous foundation is a godsend for dry and sensitive skin types. It offers the bulletproof staying and transfer-resistant powers of comparable matte formulas but helps the skin retain moisture while adding a subtle glow.

$49 at Nordstrom

NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Full Coverage Concealer

This is one of the most lightweight, thin full coverage foundations we’ve ever tried. It’s also one of the most mattifying, making it ideal for those with super oily skin. Beware, while this formula feels weightless and breathable on the skin, it can be drying, so we do not recommend it for anyone with dry or sensitive skin.

$15 at Ulta

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Longwear Foundation

For those who love a truly opaque full coverage foundation that won’t budge all night, this foundation is just for you. It’s oil-controlling, waterproof and super matte so it will help keep shine at bay even when you’re sweating up a storm.

$40 at Nordstrom

Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Foundation

If you love good coverage but prefer satin or natural finish as opposed to matte, Maybelline’s Super Stay Full Coverage foundation is the perfect mid-point in between matte and dewy finishes. If you have oily skin, you may need to pack your blotting powder or sheets in your bag for touch-ups, but dry and combo skin types will love the finish and lasting powder on this affordable drugstore foundation.

bareMinerals Bare Pro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation

This soft matte foundation stays put all day without sucking your skin dry of any moisture. It delivers some serious coverage and is also infused with skincare ingredients that actually help exfoliate and nourish the skin while you wear it. This makes it a great multi-use, two-in-one when you’re not trying to bring your shamefully sizable skincare stash along with you for the weekend.

$34 at Ulta

