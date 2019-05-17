These Summer-Ready Brow Products Promise to Hold up For 24 Hours

Scroll To See More Images

I have a makeup theory that posits that make-wearers fall under of two distinct categories: those who won’t leave home without a well-groomed brow and those who won’t leave the house without mascara on. While I do love a voluminous, almost architectural lash, filling in and shaping my brows with both a taupe pencil and a long-lasting brow gel is the one part of my beauty routine that is absolutely non-negotiable. I keep a tinted brow gel in my purse, one at my desk, and a variety of pencils, pomades, and spoolies in my car at all times. Yes, I do in fact apply most of my makeup in the car while stuck in traffic. Guilty as charged. While I’m certainly not the type that feels 100% comfortable without a touch of rosy lipstick and some concealer, I’ll make due with the starkly visible redness on my face and an indistinguishable lip outline if it means I get to sculpt my sparse set brows to my liking.

A well-defined brow has the capacity to shape and structure your face, arguably even more than a contoured face. If you’re like me and participated in the sad, barely-there eyebrow trend in the ’90s and ’00s (thanks, Kate Moss), you may or may not have compromised a healthy brow profile by plucking away until you were left with a sad sperm-like situation above your eyes. Sadly, brow hairs can be super tricky to grow back to their original shape, and mine have certainly never quite been the same. Fortunately, the bushy brow is back, and brands are taking notice launching fibrous, brow-building products with impeccable lasting power that will outperform your long-wear foundations.

Beauty brands are dropping impressive brow products that boast some pretty stellar wear-time claims, both in the prestige and drugstore aisles. While we’re not sure if you should sleep with your brow products on to test the alleged one to two-day wear time, these long lasting formulas are sure to stay put when the temperatures reach their peak or when you don’t want to forgo your commitment to good brow days to enjoy a day at the beach. Here are some of favorite budget-proof products that we can’t get enough for summer.

Wunderbrow

This fiber-infused tinted brow gel allows you to create natural, hair-like strokes to fill, shape, and tint with just one fool-proof product. The waterproof and transfer-resistant gel stays in tact through sweaty workouts, steamy showers, and even a jump in the pool.

$16.50 at Amazon

The BrowGal Weekender Overnight Brow Gel

This overnight brow tint is capable of lasting up to three days unscathed. It’s designed with a precise applicator allowing you to fill in gaps, tint, and shape without the hassle. Basically, you apply this product to your brows and let it sit for at least 30 minutes — though leaving it on overnight will give you the most budget-proof pay off — and then peel it off to reveal perfectly defined brows. As the name implies, it’s great for applying pre-weekend getaway to de-fuss your vacation beauty routine.

$27 at Revolve

BrowFood 24 Hour Tri-Feather Brow Pen

This liquid brow formula is designed in a super user-friendly pen with a feather-like applicator for a natural-looking brow that won’t smudge or fade. Even better, it’s also infused with a nano-peptide complex to help promote brow hair growth.

$22 at Amazon

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Waterproof Brow Gel

This waterproof brow gel means business. A little goes a long way with this product, and it really does stay put until you want it to. The applicator is slightly on the larger side, so you have a bit less precision when applying the product to your brows, but if you’re looking for a lasting drugstore option, this is a stellar choice.

$8.07+ at Amazon

Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hour Brow Setter

This setting gel is a solid option for those who prefer a clear formula to shape and lift the brows. It locks the hairs in place for 24 hours of fade-resistant definition, and can be worn alone or applied over other brow products for an extended wear time.

$24 at Ulta

L’Oreal Paris Unbelieva-Brow Tinted Brow Gel

This sweat-resistant tinted gel contains longwear polymers that bind the product to your brows to lock them in place for up to two days of flawless wear time. It also comes with three different applicators, which allows you to create a natural look or build up for a bolder, bushier brow.

$13.97+ at Amazon

