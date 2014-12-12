Long Hairstyles to Ask for at Your Next Salon Appointment

Scroll To See More Images

You know the exact style you want from your blowout. The picture of your long hair, styled to complete perfection, is clear in your head. But as easy as it is for you to conjure that very real image up in your head, communicating that amazing ‘do to your stylist can be extremely difficult. Because asking for a blowout doesn’t cut it (it’s the process of getting your hair done, not the style—and there are many for ladies with long hair), and some stylists would prefer you have a visual example anyway, we rounded up six gorgeous and very different long hair options straight from the runway with descriptions for you to bring to your next appointment. The added bonus? You’ll finally leave the salon with exactly what your long locks asked for.

Smooth, full layers make this full, glamorous look the standard in dry hairstyling. It’ll go with every outfit—dressy or casual—and with the right products in your vault, it’ll last for days.

Before you jet off to the salon for your dry-hair appointment with this slicked back style in mind, make sure you call ahead of time and ask if your stylists if they would be willing to create a wet-looking ‘do, as many blowout appointments are rescheduled in extremely tight time frames. You’ll also want to make sure they have the proper product to give this look the hold it needs.

Turn to this style if you’re looking for sleekness and more attention to your length than your layers. After your stylist washes your hair (you don’t want this ‘do looking oily), ask them to take a flatiron to your hair after blow-drying it straight. This will give it the strong vibe you’re looking for.

Volume is a tricky word, but if you mention it along with a Bridget Bardot bouffant, your stylist should know exactly what you’re looking for. This style incorporates light waves, a center part, and a whole lot of teasing. Does the word “teasing” scare you? As long as it’s done gently and minimally at the crown of your head, you won’t have to worry about any damage or a costume-y look.

MORE: Hairstyles to Try in 2015

You can ask for messy waves at your salon appointment, too. And the best part about getting this undone style, as opposed to a bouffant-like look, is that its undone nature means your next-day bedhead will fit right in.

Old Hollywood waves are never out—take a look at today’s red carpet. Go for glam curls that are slightly brushed out but are smooth and still maintain some spiral. Ask for your hair to be parted on the side for the complete effect.

MORE: Why Runway Hair Is So Wearable Right Now

Ask for little styling details that won’t take away from your length. A braid along the crown can be incorporated into any smooth or curly style and is an instant accessory.