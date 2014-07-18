StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Get Long Hair ASAP, Learn the Tricks to the Perfect Summer Smokey Eye, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Get Long Hair ASAP, Learn the Tricks to the Perfect Summer Smokey Eye, More

Rachel Adler
by
Model with Long Hair

Imaxtree

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1.  Organize all of your beauty products with this handy guide. [The Beauty Department]

2. Learn how to get long hair ASAP with these tips and tricks. [Daily Makeover]

3. Both Anna Paquin and Aimee Teegarden joined the celebs who have gone purple this summer…we’re starting to worry about what this hair is going to look like later ladies! [People StyleWatch]

4. Learn how to get a soft, smokey eye perfect for summertime. [Style.com]

5. Find out how much water you should really be drinking, just as the temps rise. [Byrdie]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share