Beauty Buzz: Get Long Hair ASAP, Learn the Tricks to the Perfect Summer Smokey Eye, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us.

1. Organize all of your beauty products with this handy guide. [The Beauty Department]

2. Learn how to get long hair ASAP with these tips and tricks. [Daily Makeover]

3. Both Anna Paquin and Aimee Teegarden joined the celebs who have gone purple this summer…we’re starting to worry about what this hair is going to look like later ladies! [People StyleWatch]

4. Learn how to get a soft, smokey eye perfect for summertime. [Style.com]

5. Find out how much water you should really be drinking, just as the temps rise. [Byrdie]