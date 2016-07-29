What Long Hair Looks Like in 2016, Thanks to Instagram

If you’re on Instagram, you’ve probably seen the work of hairstylist Anh Co Tran and his partner, colorist Johnny Ramirez. Characterized by loose, messy waves and perfectly imperfect highlights, the pair has swiftly become the go-to for the fashion crowd, celebrities, and real women looking for easy, effortless, current, “lived-in” hair.

While these two didn’t invent the idea of cool-girl hair, they certainly spurred it along—and now it seems every young woman from New York to L.A. has the look—and I absolutely love it.

MOREL The 30 BEST Photos of Wavy Hair

Because Insta-hair stalking is a pastime I fully admit to, check out these 30 photos of what long It-girl hair looks like in 2016—and start reaching for the biotin now.