What Long Hair Looks Like in 2016, Thanks to Instagram

by
If you’re on Instagram, you’ve probably seen the work of hairstylist Anh Co Tran and his partner, colorist Johnny Ramirez. Characterized by loose, messy waves and perfectly imperfect highlights, the pair has swiftly become the go-to for the fashion crowd, celebrities, and real women looking for easy, effortless, current, “lived-in” hair.

While these two didn’t invent the idea of cool-girl hair, they certainly spurred it along—and now it seems every young woman from New York to L.A. has the look—and I absolutely love it.

Because Insta-hair stalking is a pastime I fully admit to, check out these 30 photos of what long It-girl hair looks like in 2016—and start reaching for the biotin now.

1 of 30
Photo: instagram / @brittsully
Photo: instagram / @brittsully
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @kristin_rodin
Photo: instagram / @elliemartn
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @brittsully
Photo: instagram / @brittsully
Photo: instagram / @johnnyramirez
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @anhcotran
Photo: instagram / @francia_cooper
Photo: instagram / @rachelc00k
Photo: instagram / @huntforstyles
Photo: instagram / @negin_mirsalehi
Photo: instagram / @anhcotran
Photo: instagram / @courtneyjohnson1223
Photo: instagram / @huntforstyles
Photo: instagram / @nadiaaboulhosn
Photo: instagram / @marianna_hewitt
Photo: instagram / @angelalvarado
Photo: instagram / @angelalvarado
Photo: instagram / @thesaltyblonde
Photo: instagram / @anhcotran
Photo: instagram / @nadiaaboulhosn
Photo: instagram / @joelle_lindy
Photo: instagram / @kayleymelissa

