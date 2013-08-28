Instagram Insta-glam: Long Bob Haircuts

With fall right around the corner, we thought it would be perfectly appropriate to get everyone thinking about some haircut ideas. We’re always looking for ways to change our hair, and with September only a matter of days away, a fresh hairstyle is in order. If you’re in the same boat, may we suggest a bob?

The long bob is the perfect way to change up your look without going too drastic (ahem, the pixie haircut). We took to Instagram to find out how real girls are styling those gorgeous long bob cuts, and we have to say, we love what we found. Take a look at our favorite bob hairstyles and tell us if you’d ever chop a bob in the comments below!

