Instagram Insta-glam: Long Bob Haircuts

With fall right around the corner, we thought it would be perfectly appropriate to get everyone thinking about some haircut ideas. We’re always looking for ways to change our hair, and with September only a matter of days away, a fresh hairstyle is in order. If you’re in the same boat, may we suggest a bob?
The long bob is the perfect way to change up your look without going too drastic (ahem, the pixie haircut). We took to Instagram to find out how real girls are styling those gorgeous long bob cuts, and we have to say, we love what we found. Take a look at our favorite bob hairstyles and tell us if you’d ever chop a bob in the comments below!
If these pictures don't make you want to run to the hairstylist, we don't know what will.
We can't get enough of the ombre highlights on @kirstducks.
This straight bleach blonde bob looks gorgeous against @linda0704's skin tone!
This sweet layered long bob is the perfect cut on @dreia89.
Nothing pairs with a cute long bob like a bold lip, done beautifully by @hannahings.
The angle on this bob frames @thaliamaya's face and provides enough bounce for the perfect hair flip.
The smooth tousled waves give this long bob an effortlessly chic look, seen on @taylorjms.
You can achieve @linsayataylor's look by taking a curling wand and wrapping the tips of hair around the wand for a wind blown effect.
@Christasommer has a vibrant color that shines even more beautifully thanks to her side bangs and bob haircut.
We are loving this unique lavender and silver bob cut from @kellredmond.