Find the Perfect Long Bob For Your Hair Texture

There is no one universal haircut for everyone. With different lifestyles, face shapes, and textures, it’s impossible to find one hairstyle for us all. But if we were to choose one, we’d go with the long bob. It’s not too short, so it flatters all face shapes; not so long that it requires a lot of maintenance and it looks good with all textures. Now find the right “lob” for you.

Straight

Whether you go pin straight like Kate Mara and Natalie Portman or allow some movement like Julianne Hough, the cut gives even the thinnest of hair more body. Another version we love — an asymmetrical look with the hair in the back about an inch shorter.

Wavy

With super short hair, natural waves can look messy, and long styles can weigh down texture. With the long bob, imperfect waves look intentional — just look at Lily Collins. For a messier version like Mandy Moore‘s, add some texturizing spray an inch below the root and down to the tips. And to get Rose Byrne‘s high shine and reduce any natural frizz, use a light hair serum, like Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum ($4.99, garnierusa.com)

Curly

Because naturally curly hair is so thick, it’s hard to go short. No one wants that boxy all-around-the-head look. But the long bob is just long enough. Because Charlize Theron‘s curls are less spiraled, she can get away with a shorter version. For Vanessa Hudgens and AnnaSophia Robb, the key is layering in the front to add shape.

