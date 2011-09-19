London Fashion Week’s Craziest Beauty Looks So Far

London Fashion Week is known for going above and beyond in the beauty realm. For instance, Vivienne Westwood shows there, and we all know to expect the unexpected from her, right?. This season, as we move past the halfway point of LFW, we’ve caught glimpses of gold-plated hair, red hair, painted faces and what seems to be horns coming out of models’ heads (we kid you not).
As we can only imagine what is to come in the remaining two days – one can only hope for filed teeth or alien cheek implants a la Lady Gaga. Do you think the outrageous looks are fun or do they just distract from the fashion shows themselves?
At Ashish they chose to combine glittery lids and deep red glossy lips for a stunning combination - but not quite street appropriate.
For John Rocha, the models looked deathly pale. What topped off the look though was the black horns attached to each of their heads.
This whole undercover look at Julien MacDonald was quite spectacular -- the red hair and red lips made it feel like a comic book come to life.
I almost expected to find things hiding in the hair at Corrie Nielsen. Doesn't this remind you of George Washington's wig?
Is it just me, or does Charlotte Free looks pissed that they painted gold flakes over her pretty pink hair?
Vivienne Westwood painted the model's faces with brightly colored makeup and the hair had various spray painted looks.
This was by far the most bizaare look of the week so far -- a Medusa-inspired hairstyle at Vivienne Westwood. How heavy do you think her hair is?