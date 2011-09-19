London Fashion Week’s Craziest Beauty Looks So Far

London Fashion Week is known for going above and beyond in the beauty realm. For instance, Vivienne Westwood shows there, and we all know to expect the unexpected from her, right?. This season, as we move past the halfway point of LFW, we’ve caught glimpses of gold-plated hair, red hair, painted faces and what seems to be horns coming out of models’ heads (we kid you not).

As we can only imagine what is to come in the remaining two days – one can only hope for filed teeth or alien cheek implants a la Lady Gaga. Do you think the outrageous looks are fun or do they just distract from the fashion shows themselves?