The Must-See Looks From London Fashion Week Spring 2015

New York Fashion Week came and went, and now that Fashion Month is in full swing, we’ve been looking to Europe for the shows to watch. London is always sure to bring the crazy, cooky looks that wouldn’t be shown on runways in other countries, and while there are plenty of beautiful looks, too, we really keep an eye out for the weird and wonderful.

The spring 2015 shows in London haven’t disappointed, as we’ve seen enough face paint and ridiculous hairstyles to keep us satisfied until the following Fashion Week. From the clown-like, drawn on lips at Vivienne Westwood to the bright, pastel mascara at Fyodor Golan, we’ve pulled together the 10 crazy, must-see looks from the week. Take a look and then tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

