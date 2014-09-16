The Must-See Looks From London Fashion Week Spring 2015

New York Fashion Week came and went, and now that Fashion Month is in full swing, we’ve been looking to Europe for the shows to watch. London is always sure to bring the crazy, cooky looks that wouldn’t be shown on runways in other countries, and while there are plenty of beautiful looks, too, we really keep an eye out for the weird and wonderful.
The spring 2015 shows in London haven’t disappointed, as we’ve seen enough face paint and ridiculous hairstyles to keep us satisfied until the following Fashion Week. From the clown-like, drawn on lips at Vivienne Westwood to the bright, pastel mascara at Fyodor Golan, we’ve pulled together the 10 crazy, must-see looks from the week. Take a look and then tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
10 Incredible Beauty Tips From Backstage at Fashion Week
Trendspotting at Fashion Week: Ponytails for Spring 2015
Spring 2015 Beauty Trends to Know About Now
Vivienne Westwood's always been known for her beyond bizarre beauty looks, and for the spring 2015 season, almost every model on the runway had a different insane look. This look of dramatically drawn on lips (almost clown-like) was especially weird.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
At Fyodor Golan, models wore all different kinds of pastel colored mascara to match their ensembles. Whether it was pink or green, their lashes were the focal point of the face.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
House of Holland was all about the glitter, covering models' eyelids in tons of silver sparkle.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
The crazed, wilderness-inspired look from Nasir Mazhar was all about streaked eyeliner all over the lid and wild, random pieces of hair stuck up, almost like antlers.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
Sophia Webster was all about about dramatic face paint, dramatic plant headdresses, and mega braids.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
A second look from Westwood's show was this face-covered-in-dirt look, plus a crazy, messy top knot.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
Bora Aksu's look is one we'd actually wear (for the right occasion). With a floral headband and tightly wrapped black elastic around a skinny side ponytail, this look was just weird enough to work.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
We'll be the first to admit that this graphic, metallic smokey eye is on our list of things we wish we could wear on a daily basis. This look from Braganaza is bold and daring, which is exactly why we love it.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
Marchesa's spring 2015 show made it evident that flower crowns certainly won't be going anywhere, as the models wore some of the prettiest floral arrangements we've seen as headbands.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
We love a good bow headband, but Sibling took things to a whole new level with giant bows in different colors placed atop the models' heads.
Photo:
IMAXTREE