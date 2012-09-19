London Fashion Week Spring 2013: Craziest Makeup of the Week

Bold colors and long lines of eyeliner rocked London Fashion Week as models walked the runway in hues of blue and green and makeup in geometric shapes. After the minimalism trend during New York Fashion Week it was nice to see the creative looks in London that don’t work for everyday wear. The colorful vibe at several of the shows was flirty and fun for spring, paired with equally fun hats and dresses.

We pulled together some of the craziest makeup looks from London. Check out the slideshow to see Vivienne Westwood’s masked models, the geometric eyebrows at Louise Gray, and more.