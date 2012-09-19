London Fashion Week Spring 2013: Craziest Makeup of the Week

Bold colors and long lines of eyeliner rocked London Fashion Week as models walked the runway in hues of blue and green and makeup in geometric shapes. After the minimalism trend during New York Fashion Week it was nice to see the creative looks in London that don’t work for everyday wear. The colorful vibe at several of the shows was flirty and fun for spring, paired with equally fun hats and dresses.
We pulled together some of the craziest makeup looks from London. Check out the slideshow to see Vivienne Westwood’s masked models, the geometric eyebrows at Louise Gray, and more.
Vivienne Westwood had by far the most creative makeup with models' faces painted in colors of green, orange, yellow, blue, and pink and topped with blue eyeshadow and thick black liner.
Models at Antoni & Alison had bold and playful eyes in purple, blue, and green. The inner and outer corners of the eye were painted with color while the middle of the lid was left nude.
Blue was a big trend during NYFW and in London but this different take seen at Jean Pierre Braganza had diagonal blue lines outlined with black and white liner.
The makeup at Louise Gray was inspired by her collection of geometric shapes and bold colors. Models had zig zag eyebrows drawn on and statement beauty marks.
Corrie Nielsen's collection was inspired by botanical life and models walked the runway with pink eyeshadow over the top half of their faces.
Yellow-green eyeshadow is not a typical shade to wear, but models at PPQ showcased full lids with the color.
Eyeliner under the eyes was a trend in London and Marios Schwab took it to the extreme with long black lines under the bottom lash line.
More thick liner under the lower lash line was seen at Unconditional but in white.