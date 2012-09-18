London Fashion Week Spring 2013: Hats Gone Wild

It’s not surprising that several designers during London Fashion Week finished off their collections with large hats and headpieces that we couldn’t imagine wearing on our heads. Many of them showcased elegant headpieces in silk and floral patterns but then there was Philip Treacy who had hats with ships and even a large smiley face saucer. While New York Fashion Week had an urban girl trend with either slicked back hair or soft waves, the hair in London was taken to new heights and topped with glamorous yet slightly crazy head pieces.

We compiled some of the hats that caught our eye on the runways in London. Would you dare wear some of these?