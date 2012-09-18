London Fashion Week Spring 2013: Hats Gone Wild

It’s not surprising that several designers during London Fashion Week finished off their collections with large hats and headpieces that we couldn’t imagine wearing on our heads. Many of them showcased elegant headpieces in silk and floral patterns but then there was Philip Treacy who had hats with ships and even a large smiley face saucer. While New York Fashion Week had an urban girl trend with either slicked back hair or soft waves, the hair in London was taken to new heights and topped with glamorous yet slightly crazy head pieces.
We compiled some of the hats that caught our eye on the runways in London. Would you dare wear some of these?
Giles Deacon's dramatic collection included a few different head pieces.
Models at Bora Aksu's show showcased royal crowns in a variety of colors with teased hair that was as tall as the crowns.
We wouldn't be surprised if we saw Lady Gaga wearing this other look from Giles Deacon.
Every model at John Rocha had a large silk headpiece to match the color of their dress.
The girls at Corrie Nielson were adorned with floral and ruffled head pieces.
Philip Treacy went all out with the hats. There were sculpted horn hats, mask hats, shell-shaped hats, feather hats, and hats with large ships on top.
This hat from Philip Treacy covered most of the face and a black net over the top went all the way down to the knees.
Ladylike dresses at Vivienne Westwood were complete with floral head pieces and silk scarves.