London Fashion Week Fall 2014: The Bizarre Looks You Have to See

Fashion Month is in full swing with London’s week finishing up today. Besides Kendall Jenner sitting front row with Anna Wintour, some of more exciting parts of the week are happening on the runway. With bold colored makeup and larger than life hair, the fall 2014 shows have proven that cold weather doesn’t mean an absence of color anymore — and we’re pretty jazzed about that.

From Temperley London to John Rocha, there was no lack of excitement from the hair and makeup departments in London. Above, we’ve rounded up 10 of the craziest, must-see looks from London Fashion Week. Tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

10 Fall 2014 Beauty Trends You Can Wear Right Now

The Cool Girl’s Guide to Matte Eyeshadow

New York Fashion Week Fall 2014: Color Theories