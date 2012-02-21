London Fashion Week: The Craziest Looks From The Brits

As London Fashion Week wraps up and all of the makeup artists, hair stylists, models and editors head on to Milan, it’s time to reflect on the looks of the past few days. When it comes to London, we can almost always rely on some pretty wacky makeup and hair looks — and that’s why we love it.
From Vivienne Westwood’s creations to the always eclectic Lousie Gray, we rounded up this season’s boldest and bravest. We have to admit, it was a bit more tame than expected, but packed a punch nonetheless.
At Bora Aksu the pale purple lip was offset by a floral lace applique headband that draped across the forehead -- almost pretty, but just creepy enough.
At first glance these lips are the most striking part of this look with their dash of ombre. But, you then notice the tiny bit of excess fake bang tucked away in the model's hair, and realize that this is just so much more...
We can always expect a show out of Louise Gray, and this season was no different. The models sported mohawks and some skyscraper wigs, and blush and eyeshadow pretty much every shade of the rainbow.
At Alexander McQueen's first showing of McQ, the line took us into the forest with pretty andogynous makeup aside for the fact that all of the model's had darkened eye sockets and "hair hats."
The makeup look was gorgeous at Corrie Nielsen's show this season, but we weren't expecting the fabric swatches taped to the girl's foreheads, although, they actually went quite well with the plaid themes in the show. New trend?
At Vivienne Westwood's Red Label show the girl's complemented their wild hair and subdued makeup with tattoos (which were hand-drawn all over their bodies by MAC makeup artists).
We can always expect a wide array of looks from the Central Saint Martins show, and this season we saw a few headpieces that caught our eye. Namely, this one that seems to mimic a combination of our solar system and the alphabet.