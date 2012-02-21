London Fashion Week: The Craziest Looks From The Brits

As London Fashion Week wraps up and all of the makeup artists, hair stylists, models and editors head on to Milan, it’s time to reflect on the looks of the past few days. When it comes to London, we can almost always rely on some pretty wacky makeup and hair looks — and that’s why we love it.

From Vivienne Westwood’s creations to the always eclectic Lousie Gray, we rounded up this season’s boldest and bravest. We have to admit, it was a bit more tame than expected, but packed a punch nonetheless.