London Fashion Week Beauty: From The Wacky To The Pretty

One can always rely on London Fashion Week for a few wacky beauty looks hidden among the pretty. As editors dash from shows such as Mulberry and Temperley London and see flawless faces and the occasional bold lip, they’re also greeted by balloons sprouting out of hair and models dressed up as um, dogs. We’re never surprised by what’s produced, never…
To coordinate with the colors in the clothing, models literally had polka dots painted on their faces and balloon head pieces sprouting from their heads.
Fashion design duo Jena Theo sent models down the runway with bandit inspired black masks of makeup and a hair "headband."
At Unique, the models were made up to look like cute little puppy dogs. Generally not a good thing, but it was pulled off quite well.
At Vivienne Westwood Red Label, there were various colors coming down the runway - but our favorites were the girls with 24 karat gold leaf painted on their faces. How fancy!
For Felder Felder we saw the return of the vamp look, with a deep navy lip and black liner.
The ombre lip was used again (this time with a bold brow) at Maria Grachvogel with a mix of plum and metallics.
At Kinder Aggugini this look was in between pretty and wacky models looked like they belonged in Who-Ville, but the pink lips and long lashes were oh-so-precious.
And now on to the pretty: House of Hollands girls were all flawless skin and glossy red lips. Gorge.
At Issa London (Kate Middleton's favorite line) we saw bronze lids and nude lips.
And, Matthew Williamson, never to disappoint, gave us an all-natural girl with nude lids, nude lips and a slight bedhead.