Lola: Marc’s New It-Girl

Marc Jacobs has a new leading lady. Don’t worry Lorenzo, not that kind of lady. We’re talking about Lola, his new it-girl fragrance due in stores this fall, according to <a href=" http://www.wwd.com/beauty-industry-news/marc-jacobs-adds-lola-to-scent-franchise-2126282?src=nl/mornReport/20090508#/article/beauty-industry-news/marc-jacobs-adds-lola-to-scent-franchise-2126282?page=1″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>WWD.

While his best-selling Daisy scent is sweet and girlish, Lola is sensual, flirtatious, and confident, as her name implies. Developed with Calice Becker of Givaudan and Ann Gottlieb, Lola has notes of pink peppercorn, pear d’anjou, ruby red grapefruit, and creamy musk. ??

True to Marc’s vision, the bottles are as fabulous as I am sure the scent will be. Particularly interesting, Lola’s bottles differ in shape according to their size. The smaller 1.7-oz. bottle is tall and curvy, while the larger 3.4-oz. is wider and rounded. Both, though, are topped with gorgeous free-form flowers in violet, fuchsia and red and packaged in matte black boxes with a glossy flower icon and a gold-stamped name. ??

At launch, the collection will include two sizes of eaux de parfum, body lotion, shower gel, and body cream. In November, a smaller 1-oz bottle and a limited edition solid perfume ring will join the collection.

The scent, which will be available in August for a month-long exclusive at Bloomingdale’s and Marc Jacobs stores in the U.S., will launch globally in September. In September also expect Marc Jacobs to debut a limited edition Daisy fragrance in an opaque silver bottle topped with gold-tone flowers.

Seems like September will smell pretty sweet.

Lola eaux de parfum1.7 oz., $65; eaux de parfum 3.4 oz., $85; body lotion, $45; shower gel, $40; body cream, $50; marcjacobs.com

Daisy Silver Edition, $88, marcjacobs.com