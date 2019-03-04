We Still Can’t Believe Logan Browning Big-Chopped Her Signature Curls

Binge-watching Netflix is mandatory self-care in most homes. So chances are you’ve already seen our hair crush Logan Browning (aka Samantha White on Dear White People) strut across your screen with her perfectly-styled, chocolate brown ringlets. Since trading in her straightened tresses on Hit the Floor for textured strands in her latest role, she’s rarely deviated from the length or style…until now. Late last month, the actress got a haircut and though we’re already missing her signature ‘do, this one is equally stunning.

In case you missed it, Browning unveiled her hair makeover at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood event, in addition to sharing a candid shot on her Instagram. “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life. –Coco Chanel,” she wrote under a photo from the event. If that quote is any indication, this haircut is just the first of many game-changing moves for Browning in 2019.

As for the stylist responsible for this curly cut? That credit goes to none other than LA stylist Shai Amiel aka The Curl Doctor. After just one glance at his Instagram page, you’ll see he’s a master when it comes to cutting and styling curly hair. According to Amiel, Browning stepped into the salon wanting something short and fresh and that’s exactly what she got.

The curly stylist, whose chair is booked months in advance, helped Browning on her curly hair journey from transitioning to learning how to flawlessly style her shoulder-length locks. And his curl-by-curl cutting method, similar to Devacurl’s Devacut guidelines, ensures curls are healthy, bouncy and defined without scraggly ends. Consider it the curly cut of your dreams.

Now that the Dear White People star has a new ‘do, we can’t wait to see how she styles her shorter curls. For now, she’s taking her new look for a test drive at Paris Fashion Week, where she made a splash at the Kenzo show. We can’t wait to see what she does next.