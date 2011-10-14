Loeffler Randall Collabs with Priti; Perry Back to Pink Hair

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Loeffler Randall is launching a capsule collection called Heart LR, and even better than the lower-priced shoe line that will be hitting stores for spring is the nail polish collaboration with Priti that will coincide with it to match their color palette. Yes please! (Elle.com)

Brit designer Giles Deacon launches a line of false lashes, nail polish and nail wraps with retailer New Look – confirming our beliefs once again that everything the Brits do is oh-so-chic. (Telegraph)

Are you one of those people who likes to know every single product that the pros use? We are too. Allure took notes. (Allure)

Katy Perry’s hair is back to bright pink, just days after showing off a blonde and purple hue. How damaged do you think that hair is?? (Usmagazine.com)

And finally, check out this awesome video from Interview, featuring Crystal Renn by Santiago & Mauricio.

Interview Magazine: TWO36 by Santiago & Mauricio from SANTIAGO & MAURICIO on Vimeo.