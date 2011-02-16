Locks Protection Program

Ahhh summer! The sun, the warmth, the wardrobe…so many things to love! However, it is also a time to switch to a sun care regime. I’m not referring to SPF for your skin (it’s my personal belief that many are one dermatologist warning away from banning the sun altogether)…I’m talking hair here!

Gorgeous, healthy hair is a must to match sun-kissed summer skin, and the trick is in Aveda’s three product Sun Care Kit. According to Aveda colorist, stylist, and all around hair extraordinaire, Priscilla Gish, this kit is “a must have for the summer to ensure healthy, beautiful locks.”

First, Sun Care Hair and Body Cleanser. It is a color-safe formula that maintains moisture balance while removing certain summer elements from your hair, such as chlorine, salt, and build-up. For best results use as a shampoo whenever hair is exposed to the sun.

Next, use the Sun Care After-Sun Masque. It’s easy–apply from roots to tips, leave in for up to 5 minutes, rinse thoroughly, and receive compliments on your lustrous locks!

The final product, the Sun Care Protective Hair Veil, is one to carry with you everywhere. Use a small amount after a swim, and before and during sun exposure on dry or damp hair.

Three marvelous products, for under $100, all derived from nature to give you an amazing head of hair…free of sun damage and full of summer shine!

Aveda Sun Care Kit, $72, http://www.aveda.com