L’Occitane Heritage Boutique Store Tour

You may not think that right next to the Shake Shack on E 86th you could find a little slice of French country side, but stumble into the L’Occitane heritage boutique at 180 E. 86th and be transported.

Amidst the colorful displays, rustic tiled floors, and a vintage car are intricate layouts of all of L’Occitane’s classic products along with a few special Holiday packages. There is a blown up image of L’Occitane founder Olivier Baussan during the very beginning of L’Occitane’s beginnings hanging in the back of the store and hanging along the walls are images of the fields and the men who harvest the ingredients in L’Occitane products. Baussan says: “Each of the products of L’Occitane are a way to carry on traditions.”

Check out the slideshow above to see the special details in every nook and cranny!