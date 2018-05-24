StyleCaster
The Celebrity Bobs and Lobs That'll Inspire Your Next Cut

The Celebrity Bobs and Lobs That’ll Inspire Your Next Cut

The Celebrity Bobs and Lobs That’ll Inspire Your Next Cut
We’ll get to it: Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last four months, you know that the lob and bob are haircuts for every season. Sure, both styles have been around for years, but something has definitely been going around in the air this year that has convinced nearly all of our favorite hair-experimenting celebrities to opt for the chop. Long, flowing locks are out, and short cuts are in.

If you’ve still been too hesitant to try the look yourself, we combed through our favorite celebrity bobs and lobs for the ultimate inspo. Including Jourdan Dunn, Bella Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens, we rounded up the choppiest, prettiest, and coolest celebrity looks of the moment. And since a glam red-carpet portrait doesn’t always seem that attainable, we also grabbed shots from Instagram, for real, no-bull selfies. Click through for our favorites, and good luck trying to decide which picture you’ll print out and bring to your hairstylist.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2017.

STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

For the 2018 Met Gala, the supermodel cut her hair into a pin-straight lob.

Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie

As of May 2018, the burgeoning model is rocking a dark brown lob.

Photo: Instagram/@sofiarichie
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

For the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the Brit songstress slicked back her classic bob.

Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

Lucy Hale

The "Pretty Little Liars" star added blonde highlights to her bob in May 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@lucyhale
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

The model mom debuted a blunt bob in March 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez

The singer and actress gave us an up-close look at her bob in March 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis

The actress amped up her signature bob with bangs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
Jenna Dewan

The newly single star is navigating 2018 in a sleek, classic bob.

Photo: Instagram/@jennadewan
Bella Hadid

The supermodel added spiral curls to her bob in May 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Normani Kordei
Normani Kordei

In March 2018, the former Fifth Harmony member tried something new with this wavy, asymmetrical lob.

Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

Kylie Jenner

In April 2018, Jenner showed off her "angel baby" and this beautiful bob.

View this post on Instagram

Demi Lovato

The singer let her hair get wet while vacationing in April 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@demilovato
Vanessa Hudgens

Loving this old-school, mod take on Hudgen's bob.

Photo: Instagram/@vanessahudgens
View this post on Instagram

Zendaya

A vintage, volumized look from our favorite hair chameleon.

Photo: Instagram/@zendaya
Hailey Baldwin

The model flaunted a straightened bob in April 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@haileybaldwin
View this post on Instagram

Blac Chyna

No one rocks a platinum blonde bob like this reality star.

Photo: Instagram/@blacchyna
View this post on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

A rare moment, where the model rocks her lob pin-straight.

Photo: Instagram/@emrata
View this post on Instagram

Nina Dobrev

The "Vampire Diaries" star paired her wavy bob with bangs in March 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@nina
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe looks more grown up than ever in this cute, asymmetrical bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

The supermodel shut down the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in an effortless, wavy lob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

In May 2018, the "Orange is the New Black" star smoldered on the red carpet in a silky bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

For most of spring 2018, the singer has been wearing her naturally wavy hair in a low-key lob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

The model and actress always looks flawless in her signature, lob-length waves.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts

The actress sported a blonde bob for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

In early 2018, the Oscar winner attended Paris Fashion Week, looking gorgeous in a strawberry blonde lob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

The model's blunt, wavy bob turned heads on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

In 2018, the actress celebrated the series finale of "Scandal" in a lob, parted to one side.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris

For the 2018 premiere of "Rampage," the British actress looked beautiful in a straightened bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

The "Quantico" star's signature lob got a color upgrade with brown highlights in early 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard

In April 2018, the actress and activist spiced things up by chopping her shoulder-length hair into an even shorter bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

The high-profile singer has been wearing a bob for most of 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs | Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

At the 2018 edition of Coachella, the actress looked cute as a button in a bob with bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs |
Jennifer Lopez

For the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the triple threat stunned in a highlighted bob on the red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images

