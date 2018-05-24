The Celebrity Bobs and Lobs That’ll Inspire Your Next Cut

We’ll get to it: Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last four months, you know that the lob and bob are haircuts for every season. Sure, both styles have been around for years, but something has definitely been going around in the air this year that has convinced nearly all of our favorite hair-experimenting celebrities to opt for the chop. Long, flowing locks are out, and short cuts are in.

If you’ve still been too hesitant to try the look yourself, we combed through our favorite celebrity bobs and lobs for the ultimate inspo. Including Jourdan Dunn, Bella Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens, we rounded up the choppiest, prettiest, and coolest celebrity looks of the moment. And since a glam red-carpet portrait doesn’t always seem that attainable, we also grabbed shots from Instagram, for real, no-bull selfies. Click through for our favorites, and good luck trying to decide which picture you’ll print out and bring to your hairstylist.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2017.