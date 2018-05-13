Lo Bosworth Is ‘Definitely Down with Botox,’ SLT Workouts, and Other Forms of Self-Care

What’s a girl to do after starring in two hugely successful reality television series and deciding to try something new? How about becoming a classically trained French chef, jump-starting an intimate wellness brand, and becoming a trusted beauty expert? Lo Bosworth has been up to a lot since her days on “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” trading in MTV for a life focused on entrepreneurship in the Big Apple.

During a meetup to celebrate the stateside launch of Senka Perfect Whip, a seriously luxurious face wash that continues to sell out in Japan, we got to catch up with the Jill of all trades and chat about how she’s managing to prioritize self-care in the midst of an always-busy schedule. Ahead, in her own words, she divulges her go-to beauty faves, comfort food, favorite workout and more.

On Self-Care

It’s definitely a lifestyle and a philosophy. It’s really about approaching health from the perspective of trying to reduce stress and increase happiness. I think self-care comes in a variety of forms. It comes from your diet. It comes from sleep. It comes from meditation. It comes from the quality of your friendships. And I think you can approach it from a beauty perspective as well. Since I was a little girl, I’ve been the queen of beauty products. I had the Kevyn Aucoin books … in early middle school, maybe even late elementary school. And I remember having these books, sitting on the bathroom counter with my feet in the sink, and I remember, I loved creating my own colors. I would take petroleum jelly and eyeshadow and a dark palette and create all these different colors and shades and textures myself at home. “ I’ve lived in New York for the past six years, and my beauty routine is definitely more about skin care and natural-looking beauty. ”

On Working Out

The ultimate day off would be spent with friends and family. I love to get in a great high-intense-speed cardio workout. I either take classes at studios or I go to the gym and run on the treadmill. My favorite workout is probably SLT—strengthen, lengthen, tone; a combo of cardio and Pilates. In L.A. it’s called the Studio (mdr). I do like to watch a little TV. I just watched this show “Brockmire,” and it’s very funny. I would love to get out into the fresh air, head up to the Met, take a stroll up to Central Park.

“ Soup is really about self-care, to be honest, because you can use really clean ingredients to detox and take care of your body. ”

On Cooking for Comfort

I’m actually a classically trained French chef. I love to experiment with all kinds of things. But definitely something that’s organic, seasonal, local. I love to go to the Union Square Farmer’s Market and pick up things for dinner there. Definitely focusing on something with lots of vegetables; anything that’s heirloomed at the farmers market is going to taste incredibly delicious. Soups are a great way to transition into the spring and summer—a good butternut squash soup or an amazing gazpacho. Soup is really about self-care, to be honest, because you can use really clean ingredients to detox and take care of your body. It also feels like comfort food.

On Location-Based Beauty

I’ve lived in New York for the past six years, and my beauty routine is definitely more about skin care and natural-looking beauty. And when I’m in L.A, I definitely put on a little more makeup; make sure my hair is a little bit more done. There’s just a cultural difference, and I tend to subscribe to that, depending on the city that I’m in.

“ I’m at the point in my life where I look in the mirror and I realize that there’s no turning back for me. ”

On Her Go-To Beauty Products