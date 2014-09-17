Lo Bosworth: “I’m Chopping My Hair This Week!”

Lauren “Lo” Bosworth may have gotten herself on the map with MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” but when this California native packed up her life to move across the country to New York City, we really started paying attention. Starting up her very own lifestyle website, The Lo Down, and taking some serious cooking classes to become a trained chef, Lo’s entrepreneurial spirit has taken her far since her days as one of everyone’s favorite blondes on MTV.

Now that she’s in New York, Bosworth’s style has taken on an east coast vibe, which is why she landed on StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers list for 2014. While shooting, we had the chance to ask Bosworth about her newly reinvented style, The Lo Down, and her famous long blonde locks. For more one-on-one time with Lo, head over to StyleCaster.com and check out the entire list of this year’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers!

StyleCaster: What’s changed about your style transitioning from West Coast to East Coast?

Lo Bosworth: There is a quiet sophistication and pleasure in getting dressed everyday living in New York City. What I’m wearing to a meeting is of equal importance to the meeting itself, because projecting an image of the way you feel inside to the world helps you stand apart in this city. Also, I no longer see workout tights as appropriate casual-wear for a lunch or afternoon of shopping. Real pants are required.

You recently launched your lifestyle site: What’s been the biggest influence for the content you produce in your beauty/fashion sections?

I create content that’s reflective of my own lifestyle: understated, modern, chic, and approachable, with a sprinkling of humor on top of it all. I’ve been able to strike a balance between the highs and lows of style and I think my readers appreciate that.

Would you ever cut your famous blonde hair short?

Funny you should ask – I’m chopping my hair off this week! The incredible colorist Justin Anderson is giving me a new all-over shade (bye, bye highlights) and it’ll be cut into a long bob. Pics to follow! 🙂

