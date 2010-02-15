Quack! Quack! We’re back!

Growing up in New England you become accustomed to footwear that will keep your feet warm and dry during the insane Nor’easters that come your way on pretty much a daily basis from November – February.
When I was a kid, my parents always rocked the LL Bean Duck boots.
I used to make fun of my parents every day when they’d wear these hideous things! I thought they were the most embarrassing things a person could put in their feet. Only moms and dads ever wore them. A teenager wouldn’t be caught dead rocking a pair of duck boots.
Fast forward to Winter 2009 and into 2010. I’m walking the streets of New York and I see, what looks suspiciously like a duck boot. No. Could they be making a comeback right before my eyes??
Indeed they are! UGG Australia has the Adirondack boot:
So are we doing this? Are we embracing the resurgence of the duck boot? Let me know because I’ll be back at my parents house for the long President’s Day Weekend and I’ll just pilfer a pair of vintage LL Bean duck boots instead of paying upwards of $300 for them at UGG.