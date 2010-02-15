Quack! Quack! We’re back!

Growing up in New England you become accustomed to footwear that will keep your feet warm and dry during the insane Nor’easters that come your way on pretty much a daily basis from November – February.

When I was a kid, my parents always rocked the LL Bean Duck boots.

I used to make fun of my parents every day when they’d wear these hideous things! I thought they were the most embarrassing things a person could put in their feet. Only moms and dads ever wore them. A teenager wouldn’t be caught dead rocking a pair of duck boots.

Fast forward to Winter 2009 and into 2010. I’m walking the streets of New York and I see, what looks suspiciously like a duck boot. No. Could they be making a comeback right before my eyes??

Indeed they are! UGG Australia has the Adirondack boot: