Lizzo Wore an Actual Kira Kira Headband That You Can Snag for the Holidays

This past Friday night, celebrities got into the holiday spirit for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City. The dress code ranges from casual-cool to over-the-top glam and Lizzo was somewhere in the middle. She wore a silver-and-black mini dress and black booties, topping it all off with a Scünci Kira Kira Crystal Headband in black. Lizzo’s hairstylist Shelby Swain gave the singer waist-length waves and added the luxe accessory that made her look like a present in the best way possible.

If you want to get Lizzo’s look for the holidays, well, you can. But it will cost you. The limited-edition headband has individual hand-applied rhinestones—thousands of them. It’s the second luxe accessory from the brand and even the second Lizzo has worn. You might remember when she rocked Scünci’s Kira Kira Scrunchie ($99.99 at Scünci) to the 2019 MTV VMAs. The girl doesn’t mess around with her accessories that are seriously fit for a queen.

The headband also retails for $99.99 exclusively on Scünci’s website, which yes, is pricey but you’re paying for the labor here. If you want to get a similar look without dropping $100, the brand has a few really fun scrunchie gift boxes for the holidays. You get eight stylish scrunchies including a sequin one, velvet one, a faux-silk sleep one and a mesh scrunchie for just $9.99 at Target.

