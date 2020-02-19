Lizzo’s Chic Brown Nail Polish Actually Smells Like Chocolate

Last night was the 40th annual BRIT Awards, the British Phonographic Industry’s annual pop music awards. Unlike the more stuffy shows, the BRITs get wild with out-there hair, makeup and ‘fits from music’s biggest stars. Lizzo rocked one of the coolest looks of the night. In fact, Lizzo’s Nails Inc. BRIT Awards manicure might have stolen the show.

Lizzo hit the red carpet looking as gorgeous as ever dressed like a literal chocolate bar in a Moschino Fall/Winter 2014 gown. She kept the cheeky look going all the way down to her nails. Her manicurist Eri Ishizu used the new Nails.INC Coco for Real polishes, a new duo that’s actually chocolate-scented. Yum. As usual with Nails.INC polish, the shades are ultra-glossy and high-shine—perfect for the red carpet. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free so you really can’t go wrong with that.

Of course, Ishizu didn’t just give her client a simple brown mani. She created mini chocolate bars on each nail using the new polish.

First, Ishizu primed Lizzo’s nails with Nails.INC NAILKALE Super Food Base Coat ($15 at Sephora). Then, she applied one coat of I’m Fondue You, part of the Coco For Real duo, to make the wrapper, followed by acrylic to mold the chocolate bar. On top of the chocolate bar went the other shade in the chocolate-scented duo: 100% Hot Chocolate. Ishizu used aluminum foil to create the silver wrapper and finished with a coat of Nails.INC Retinol 45 Second Top Coat ($15 at Sephora).

Although you might not be able to recreate Ishizu’s skills, you can grab the new polishes to give yourself a chocolate-scented mani at home. The Coco For Real nail polish duo is available for pre-order now and will ship out in about 10 days.

