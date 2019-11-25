Lizzo’s “Ice Bubble” Mani Paired Perfectly With Her AMAs Micro Bag

Last night was the 2019 American Music Awards and celebrities hit the red carpet in their finest, most eclectic fashions. Lizzo stole the show in a Valentino custom dress and Extra Tiny Valentino Garavani #VSLING toybag, a creation made in collaboration with Obvious Plant. The “bag” was made all the better with Lizzo’s AMA’s nails, crazy-amazing talons by nail artist Eri Ishizu. They’re sparkly, bold and totally Lizzo.

According to a rep for OPI, Ishizu and Lizzo wanted to choose a nail design that worked for both the red carpet and her major stage moment. They drew inspiration from her performances, when the lights go across the audience and look like little bubbles or dots. Ishizu used OPI nail polish, as well as Swarovski crystals, to create the bedazzled nails.

First, she applied OPI GelColor Base Coat ($17.99 at Amazon) to Lizzo’s nails. Next, she added OPI GelColor in Glitter to My Heart for a silver glitter base ($10.50 at OPI). Finally came the crystals—dozens of them. She finished with OPI GelColor Top Coat ($12.15 at Amazon).

You can tell Lizzo absolutely loves her new nails. She showed them off with the tiny bag on the red carpet, turning heads.

You can totally recreate this look for holiday with some tiny craft-store crystals. It’ll look chic on shorter nails, too.

