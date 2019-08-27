You Might Have Missed Lizzo’s Bold VMAs Manicure

Last night was the MTV VMAs and though musicians including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish all won big awards, I think even they would agree it was Lizzo’s night. The red dress. The hair. The bold, shimmery nails. The incredible performance. She might not have taken home a moon man (totally robbed, TBH), but she was one of the most memorable guests by far. What’s so fun about Lizzo is she’s the whole package. You can talk about her killer voice and her catchy songs while also mentioning her high-fashion ensemble and colorful beauty looks.

While everyone was talking about Lizzo’s sultry red Moschino gown (for good reason), you might have missed her nails. Manicurist Eri Ishizu was responsible for the shimmery purple nails using Essie polish. Yup, that means you can totally get the look at home without spending a ton of money. “With Lizzo’s various looks throughout the evening, we wanted to choose a fun shade that would also complement each outfit, starting with her bold sequin gown and matching feather boa on the red carpet,” Ishizu said in a statement.

Ishizu used Essie nail polish in Hold ‘Em Tight ($9 at Amazon) for the “perfect pop of shimmering grape purple.” She topped the look off with Essie Gel-Setter Top Coat ($8.75 at Amazon) for an “ultra high-shine finish.”

Lizzo wasn’t the only one who wore Essie on the red carpet. Camila Cabello went for a more natural-looking vibe courtesy of manicurist Kim Truong. “Camila’s ethereal, flowy white dress inspired our soft twist on the classic French manicure,” she said. Truong prepped her nails with Essie Here to Stay Base Coat ($9 at Ulta), and then applied two coats of Essie nail polish in Marshmallow ($8.23 at Amazon) to the tips of her nails. This was followed by Essie nail polish in High Maintenance ($6.95 at Amazon) over the entire nail and Essie Speed Setter Ultra Fast Dry Top Coat ($10 at Ulta) to set it.

Two different looks, two badass female performers.

