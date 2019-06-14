Lizzo’s Missy Elliott Tribute Is the Beauty Transformation You Need to See

Last night, Missy Elliott became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. (Finally!) Lizzo was there to support Elliott and performed an incredible tribute to the iconic rapper. Not only did she sing Elliott’s “Sock It 2 Me,” (with Da Brat!) she wore the rapper’s trademark finger-wave hairstyle in a bright red shade, of course. Her ‘fit was all Missy, as well. She wore a black-and-teal satin dress with super blinged-out hoops, styled by Marko Monroe. Lizzo’s ’90s-style makeup featured bright red lips, heavy blush and pink-and-black exaggerated cat eyes thanks to makeup artist Alexx Mayo.

Lizzo’s killer hair was courtesy of hairstylist Shelby Swain, who calls herself the “Beyoncé of Baby Hair.” When you see her work, you’ll know the name makes total sense. Swain shared a shot of her wig creation on Instagram with the caption: “Tonight was a dream come true✨ All my iconic in [a] room 🙌🏾💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾! @lizzobeeating you killed your tribute to @missymisdemeanorelliott! Lizzo thank you for letting me pay homage to Missy’s iconic fingerwave.”

Elliott posted a sweet thank you to Lizzo and Da Brat on Twitter, as well as to Queen Latifah (a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner!) who gave a beautiful speech about their friendship.

While there aren’t official videos of Lizzo’s performance just yet, thanks to social media we do have a few peeks at her hitting some major notes…

As well as Da Brat killing her part. I can’t even remember what I ate for dinner last night but I remember every word to this iconic song.

I honestly can’t imagine a more deserving songwriter than Missy Elliott. It’s about time.