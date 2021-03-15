Lizzo Matched Her Oversized Hair Clips To Her Pink Dress In The Most ’90s Way Possible

Anytime Lizzo shows up to give or accept an award she steals the show. Her two killer looks tonight were no different. Though she looked incredible walking the red carpet, we’re really drooling over Lizzo’s hair clips for her second Grammys look. She matched three oversized, ’90s-style clips to her pink Balmain gown.

Lizzo’s usual glam team was responsible for the look. Alexx Mayo was on makeup and Shelby Swain was on hair. Mayo first used Dermaflash ($199 at Ulta) to get rid of any dead skin cells on the face and then applied Charlotte Tilbury makeup, including the Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44 at Sephora). Her gorgeous lashes are super affordable: Kiss Lash Couture Matte Black in Matte Sheer ($7.99 at Ulta).

Swain used Matrix hair products for Lizzo’s sleek ‘do, including the Total Results Miss Mess Dry Finishing Spray ($18 at Ulta) to set fly-aways. She dried her hair with the ghd Helios Hair Dryer ($249 at Ulta). When we inquired about Lizzo’s hair clips, Swain says she just grabbed them from a beauty supply store. What a find.

It couldn’t be easier to get Lizzo’s trendy ’90s hair accessories at home. Here are some of our favorites.

Kitsch Mini Rhinestone Snap Clips – Rose Gold

The color makes them stand out against your hair.

Geyoga 6 Pieces 4 Inch Rhinestone Snap Hair Clips

In three different shades.

Bella Vita Beautyy Rhinestone Hair Clip

These are as big as Lizzo’s.