Lizzo Looks Like a Glam Mermaid in Her Latest Photoshoot

To be quite honest, there haven’t been many great things to come out of this time staying safe at home. Something that has been providing a nice distraction is Lizzo’s TikTok. The performer is just joy from beginning to end and serves looks at the same time. Lizzo posted her recent TikTok look with green hair and eyeshadow to Instagram and it already has 1.3 million likes. She looks like a glam mermaid with an ombré teal wig and matching blue-green shimmer shadow.

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about Lizzo’s look without mentioning the big gold stars all over her body. They’re actually J. Maskrey custom skin jewelry, which you can purchase over on the brand’s website. Quinn Wilson is the creative director, makeup artist Alexx Mayo is responsible for her glam, as usual, and Shelby Swain gave Lizzo this killer Dare To Have Hair wig. Look closely at Lizzo’s nails—they match too. The green talons have little stars on them thanks to Eri Ishizu.

We’re not exactly sure what this shoot is for but Lizzo did a few TikTok videos wearing the full glam and then just the wig. In each, her skin looks like it’s literally glowing. In one video, the sound says “We Black and we fine, we do this all the time,” which is basically Lizzo in song form.

Since Lizzo can do all of this, I guess I should go brush my hair.

