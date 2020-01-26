Lizzo is an Actual Silver Siren in Metallic Shadow at the Grammys

It’s hard to believe the red carpet even existed without her. She’s this year’s most Grammy-nominated artist. She’s actual joy and positivity in a human being. And her hair and makeup are always on fire. In fact, Lizzo’s Grammys beauty look for 2020 is no surprise. The rapper-singer-flutist-songwriter continually brings her A-game to any and all award shows. There’s no way she’s just rolling out of bed and showing up (or looking like she did). No-makeup makeup? What is that?

One just has to look at Lizzo’s beauty looks in 2019 to see why she’s one to watch every single show. She wore that killer metallic eyeshadow at Coachella, rocked an “ice bubble” mani to the AMAs and a luxe $100 headband to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. She always delights and surprises. She proves that no matter your size (what do you have to say, Jillian Michaels?), skin tone (she’s a face of Urban Decay!) or background, you can be nominated for eight Grammy Awards and get to slay a performance.

This year, she hit the red carpet in a white strapless Versace gown dripping with Old Hollywood glam. Her hair, by Shelby Swain, is ultra-long and wavy.

Lizzo’s makeup is bronze and beautiful with natural lips and flawless skin. Makeup artist Alexx Mayo tagged some favorites in his Instagram. It looks like he prepped her skin with Versed Baby Cheeks All-in-One Hydrating Milk ($17.99 at Target) and Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream ($17.99 at Target). He also showed when he removed Lizzo’s “peach fuzz and dead skin” with Dermaflash ($199 at Sephora).

For her makeup, he used Urban Decay, of course. I spot the Naked Honey ($49 at Sephora) and Reloaded palettes ($44 at Sephora), Sparkle Out Loud Heavy Metal Glitter ($22 at Ulta) and Stay Naked Foundation ($39 at Sephora). For her glam lashes, he used Kiss Lash Couture Luxtensions Collection in Velvet ($7.99 at CVS). Just gorgeous.

