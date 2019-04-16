Lizzo Wore Metallic Eyeshadow and Now I Want Metallic Eyeshadow

Lizzo gets a lot of praise for her self-love anthems, insane musical skills and overall infectious attitude—and for good reason. But I’m here to say we also need to talk about her consistently flawless hair and makeup. In just a few short years, she’s become a serious style and beauty icon. Take this past weekend for example. Yes, I’m talking Lizzo’s Coachella makeup that was so shiny, I bet you could see it in space (or you know, in the back of the massive crowd).

The gorgeous look was created by makeup artist Alexx Mayo using all Urban Decay Cosmetics. That means this metallic dream is actually do-able for us mere mortals. Grab your vanity mirror and all your products and get ready to recreate this masterpiece.

First, Mayo applied Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer under Lizzo’s eyes and on any blemishes. He followed it up with Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation for an even skin tone. Next, he used the pencil side of Brow Blade in Dark Drapes to softly shade her brow shape. He used the microblade side to add in natural-looking hair. He set her brows with Brow Finish Waterproof Gel that will stand up under the harsh lights.

To prep Lizzo’s lids for the metallic shadow, Mayo applied Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Caffeine. Next, he contoured her eyes using the warm shade Bucked from the new NAKED Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette. The shade End Game came next to define the outer corners of her eyes and on her lash lines. To make her eyes really pop, he then applied 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Cuff on the lid, followed by Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Glam Rock the lids. Mayo finished Lizzo’s eyes with Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye Pen and Perversion Mascara.

To give her skin a bit of color, Mayo applied Afterglow 8-Hour Powder Blush in Quiver on the apples of her cheeks and topped it with the Afterglow ONS Highlighter Palette. To make sure her eyes take center stage, he gave her a nude lip with 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Naked and Hi-Fi Shine Lipgloss in Midnight Cowgirl. To keep her makeup from budging in the desert heat, he finished with All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray.

Mayo shared a photo of the finished product to Instagram that’s seriously stunning.

I’m not sure my own recreation of Mayo’s work will look half as great as Lizzo does but I’m sure as hell going to try. I can’t wait to see what she does next for Coachella weekend two.