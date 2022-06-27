Lizzo’s Skin Was Glowing on the Red Carpet Thanks to Charlotte Tilbury’s NEW Pore-Refining Toner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo kicked off the 2022 BET Awards Sunday night with a flute solo before going into her smash hit, About Damn Time. Right before, she graced the red carpet in a custom Gucci gown showing off her glowing skin. And there’s a reason for this extra glow. Lizzo’s makeup artist, Alexx Mayo used a brand-new Charlotte Tilbury toner made to reduce the look of pore size. Need to know more? Don’t worry, we’ve got all the details.

Mayo used all Charlotte Tilbury products for Lizzo’s glam, including skincare. Before applying Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation ($44 at Sephora) he prepped her skin with the new Glow Toner ($55 at Charlotte Tilbury). It contains niacinamide and Red Clover Flower extract to minimize the look of pores, as well as Prickly Pear Cactus Flower extract to exfoliate and “Super Peptide Royalepigen P5” to nourish skin and help boost turnover.

The brand promises gentle exfoliation here, even for those with sensitive skin. It’s a daily resurfacing treatment that won’t strip and dry out your skin, damaging the skin barrier.

This isn’t the only new product Lizzo rocked at the award show. Mayo also the Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream Bronzer ($56 at Sephora) to warm up her face. The rest of Lizzo’s makeup included some Charlotte Tilbury best-sellers, such as Beauty Highlighter Wand in Pillow Talk – Medium ($40 at Sephora), Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk Intense ($24 at Sephora) and Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm in Happipeach ($34 at Sephora).

Of course, it takes a village to get a star ready for the red carpet. Hairstylist Shelby Swain slayed Lizzo’s red carpet and performance looks using Dove Amplified Textures and Dove Hair Therapy products. Nail artist Eri Ishizu created a glimmering multi-dimensional manicure using OPI polish, including OPI GelColor in Black Onyx.

The results? Show-stopping.