Lizzo Matched Her “Woodgrain” Nails to Her Dress at the BET Awards

Last night was the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles, CA, and artists such as Rihanna and Lizzo slayed in killer outfits and eye-catching beauty looks. And it wasn’t just hair and makeup; Celebs took their ensembles up a notch with vibrant manicures, as well. Take Lizzo’s “woodgrain” nails, for example. She hit the red carpet in an ’80s-inspired minidress custom made by House of Holland. Her hat and booties featured the same wood flooring print, which might sound a little strange but because it’s Lizzo, it looked high fashion. She kept the print going right down to her nails, which featured the same woodgrain lines. Now that’s committing to the look.

Nail artist Eri Ishizu was responsible for the manicure, and she used a few Essie shades to get the look. “We went for a monochromatic statement look on tonight’s red carpet, creating a wood grain nail art that mimicked the printed design of Lizzo’s minidress and matching headpiece,” Ishizu said in a statement. “By using a range of darker nude shades, we were able to create a dimensional wood-like pattern.”

Want to try the look at home? It’s surprisingly do-able. Grab these polishes from Essie or similar shades you have at home: Here to Stay Base Coat ($9 at Ulta), Blanc ($8.79 at Target), Less is Aura ($6.54 at Walmart), Truth or Bare ($8.97 at Walmart), Seeing Stars ($8.47 at Walmart), Licorice ($9 at Essie) and Gel.Setter Top Coat ($9.99 at Target).

First, apply the Here to Stay Base Coat and follow it up with one coat of Blanc, a stark white, and one coat of Less is Aura, a terra cotta beige. Next, add vertical streaks along each nail to add dimension and make the nails look like they have wood grains. Alternate lines with Truth or Bare, a cinnamon brown, and Seeing Stars, a shimmery brown. Add a few black lines with Licorice for a shadow effect. Finish the look with Gel.Setter for shine.

I can’t promise you’ll be able to play the flute like Lizzo (did you see that performance?!), but at least you can steal her badass nails.

