Liza Koshy’s New Cut Is Proof Bobs Aren’t Going Anywhere

Every time a hair trend gets a little too big (meaning everyone and your mother is rocking it), there’s usually some pushback in the opposite direction. It seems that isn’t the case with short cuts just yet, as evident by Liza Koshy’s bob haircut. The YouTuber and actress shared her big chop to Instagram this week (where else?) with her usual hilarious caption. “Bob and I look good together,” she wrote, leading to influencer Amanda Cerny to say “I ship it 🔥” and we extremely agree.

Koshy tagged hairstylist Leslie D. Bennett in the photo so we’re assuming she’s responsible for the one-length bob with wispy ends. She also gave a shout out to makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard, who gave her a bronzy face beat using C’est Moi’s clean beauty products. Stylist Jason Rembert dressed the star, though we’re not sure yet where exactly she’s going looking so chic.

Koshy has so many projects in the works, her new look could really be for anything. When she’s not busy making hilarious videos or posting the Broom Challenge on Instagram stories, she’s shooting covers for Teen Vogue and music videos with Anthony Ramos (out tomorrow!). There’s nothing she can’t do and we love to see it.

Of course, the Internet star isn’t the only one chopping her hair off as of late. There’s Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez and Natalie Portman—just to name a few. That’s not to mention all the faux bobs from celebs including Khloe Kardashian and Camila Cabello. The list never ends and we can barely keep up. Still, it’s as good a time as any to make the change yourself and use Koshy’s chic hair as all the inspo you need.