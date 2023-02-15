This Viral Esthetician Launched Easy-to-Use Beauty Tools to Save Your Skin & Your Sanity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You might recognize esthetician Liz Kennedy from when she gives skincare advice on TV or to her 160K TikTok followers. She launched her company and debut product, Beauty Magnet, in collaboration with Nudestix back in 2021. Now, the 5-in-1 beauty tool has been updated and it’s hit QVC in the prettiest color and at the best price. Say hello to Beauty Magnet Rose Gold 5pc Tool and Carrying Case, a must-have for any skincare obsessive.

In the cute lavender case is what Kennedy calls “the Swiss army knife of skincare tools.” There’s a derma roller, rose quartz face roller, tweezers, de-puffing eye roller and comedone extractor tool. Also in the case is an empty spray bottle that can be filled with isopropyl alcohol or hydrogen peroxide to clean each tool before and after use. You’ll feel like such a pro.

They all magnet together at the base so you’ll never lose track of one.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“Skincare tools greatly enhance product penetration and are the best at-home resource a beauty enthusiast can have,” Kennedy writes on her website. “But they don’t work if you can’t find them. The Beauty Magnet simplifies your routine and makes your day easier. If you get back even a fraction of the time you would have spent looking for your beauty tools, then I’ve done it right.”

Right now, this 5-1 tool set is $125 on Kennedy’s website. But if you grab it on QVC right now, it’s only $88.12. That’s almost a $37 savings. It’ll keep you organized and all your face tools in one place. You skin — and sanity — will thank you.