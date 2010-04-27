Liz Earle Offers 6 Simple Steps To Looking & Feeling Healthier

Photo courtesy of Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare

Adopting a healthier lifestyle doesn’t have to be a huge renovation project you can make a big difference in your life with just a few small changes. Check out these tips from Liz Earle, co-founder of Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare, to find out how you can look and feel healthier in just six painless (we promise!) steps.

Eat your way to gorgeous skin

Good food gives us the building blocks for great skin. Fruits, vegetable, nuts, seeds and vitamin E-rich foods are nutrient-rich and have powerful antioxidants that work to optimize moisture levels and improve skin appearance by fighting free radical damage. Herbal teas like nettle, fennel and dandelion are also great as they can detoxify the skin.

Keep moving

Exercise is, quite simply, good for you. Not only does it boost your general health, it increases circulation to give you better nutrient and oxygen delivery to skin cells. Even sweat is good, because it unclogs pores, which helps stop breakouts.



Brush yourself beautiful

Body brushing is one of my best secrets for radiant skin and improved health. Before bathing, use a long-handled, natural bristle brush to literally brush the skin from top to toe (working upwards from the soles of the feet), concentrating on hips and thighs to help shift cellulite. Given a daily boost of brushing, our skin sheds waste and toxins more easily while our body benefits from a boost to the circulation and lymphatic system, improving skin tone, smoothness and even helping our immune system.

Keep it simple

You don’t need to overload your skin with a dozen products each day. It’s best to keep skin care easy that way it’s easy to include in life and doesn’t become a chore. My skin care routine is obviously simple just the three-step routine of Cleanse & Polish followed by Instant Boost Skin Tonic and Superskin Moisturizer. These three simple steps keep my skin in really great condition.

Use plant oils

Look for skin care products containing potent plant oils as opposed to bland mineral oils. Plant oils are absorbed within the upper levels of the epidermis so they soften far more than mineral oils. They are also much more compatible with the skin and mimic the skin’s own naturally effective moisture barrier, sebum, and leave skin silky smooth.

Age is not the enemy

A lot of women are concerned with aging skin, but I firmly believe that aging is a natural part of life, not a disease needing treatment. My philosophy is to encourage a radiantly healthy complexion that positively glows with vitality – whatever your age. Beauty is much more than skin deep, but I have always believed that healthy, radiant skin is the icing on the cake.

