Liya Kebede Named New Face of L’Oreal Paris

The gorgeous Ethiopian model/actress Liya Kebede is the latest beauty to be named as a face of L’Oreal Paris. Kebede, who has appeared on numerous magazine covers and is well known for her role alongside Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie in The Good Shepherd is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the World Health Organization and has her own charity, the Liya Kebede Foundation. Her charity helps to ensure that pregnant women have access to good health care.

As for her committment to L’Oreal, Kebede said in a statement released yesterday, “It is important for me that I represent a brand that reflects my personality. I’m pleased to play a part in sharing the uniqueness, the charisma, and the incredible stories of women of all origins and from all regions of the world.”

Cyril Chapuy, Global Brand President of L’Oreal Paris said, “Liya is a very strong, inspiring and courageous woman, with an extremely refined and enchanting beauty. Her generous commitment to the cause of women’s well-being is also remarkable.”

Kebede joins fellow knockout spokeswomen such as Jennifer Lopez, Diane Kruger, Gwen Stefani and Beyonce.