Living The Jet-Set Life

Me, Ted and Khloe K. living it up at the W Hotel party.

Recently Ted and I were fortunate enough to be invited to the grand opening party at the new W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale. The W will be the newest location for the Ted Gibson salon, planned for a grand opening of its own this fall.

Yes, the party was AMAZING – the hotel is RIDICULOUS in its fabulousness – and the CROWD was insane. Everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Cindy Crawford made an appearance! Ted already told you about his fabulous VIP encounter with Khloe, definitely check it out if you haven’t read it already.

Free food (the owner of the hotel, John Yanopoulos, told me they served over 23,000 hors d’oeuvres!), free drinks and beautiful people were everywhere!!!

Don’t let all the glamour fool you though – the trip wasn’t all play. There was a little bit of work involved, but it’s work the way I love it – in a luxury hotel suite with ocean views and in-room catering (chocolate cake and mimosas!!).

See how the fabulous people do it! Lucy Yanopoulos let me capture the day with my Flip camera so you can see how the jet set does it – trust me – they do it right!!! Check out the video and LMK what you think!