The One Thing: Living Proof’s Night Cap Overnight Perfector

How many times have you snapped a selfie upon waking up, hash-tagged #iwokeuplikethis and actually truthfully… did wake up like that? Probably (not pointing fingers here) not a whole lot. Well, you’re one step closer to that goal—if it is your goal—because now there’s a new jam from the bestower of effortlessly good hair, Living Proof, that literally lets you wake up with amazing hair. Not just for one morning—for a week straight. And you don’t have to go to a salon to get it. All you have to do is sleep while it works its magic. Part of Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day line (and campaign, as it should always be), this product is the last of four (shampoo, conditioner, 5-in-1 Styling Treatment, and now this) in the collection that promotes washing your way to healthier hair. The whole shebang is silicone and sulfate-free for optimal treatment with no product build-up.

What Makes It Different:

For one thing, this isn’t a hair product you put on as you prep to go out—it’s the opposite actually. You apply it on damp or dry hair before bed and then go to sleep on it (it won’t mess up your pillow because it absorbs into your hair so no need to worry about sleeping with a face full of hair goop).

Chemical treatments and heat-styling really do a number on your hair’s outer layer, which is meant to protect those natural amino acids and proteins in the cortex. Rather than coating your hair cuticle with oils and treatments that sit on top, contributing to product build-up, this hair treatment treats your hair from the inside-out by depositing an amino acid blend to plump up your hair’s cortex.

Living Proof incorporated time-release conditioners and antioxidants for this treatment to hydrate and strengthen hair consistently throughout the week.

LP pulled out all the scientific stops with this one, even incorporating a patented “Healthy Hair Molecule (OFTPMA)” with a cuticle smoothing technology to reinforce your cuticle’s defense, so it can withstand several shampoos. That molecule is water-resistant too, so coupled with the biomimetic lipids that mimic the lipids that are naturally found in that outer layer, you are covered (literally) as far as protection from frizz-causing damages goes.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Think of how many products you use to make it look like you don’t have any product in your hair… now chuck them all, because here’s all of that rolled into one.

It’s never been as easy as throwing on a treatment to sleep in—that doesn’t require a shower cap to protect your pillow— to get optimal hair treatment and protection.

You really do wake up with amazingly soft and silky-feeling hair.

Depending on how you prefer to style, for those who get up and go, if you use this on your shampoo day, you’ll wake up with that perfect amount of second-day body sans actual dirt and oil.

This is an amazing protector for colored hair, since it seals the cuticle, not allowing those color particles to leave your hair strand.

