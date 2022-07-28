Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Haircare Brand Came Out With a Bonding Treatment That’s Better Than Olaplex

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve been dying, double-processing, balayaging and highlighting my hair since middle school. Because of this, I’ve become used to my hairdressers not so subtly pointing out that my locks could use some major TLC whenever I sit in their chairs. Listen, ladies, I get it. But I need my bleach and my hot tools!

Because of my not-so-healthy hair practices, I’ve tried and tested out practically every conditioning treatment and repair serum out there. By this point, I basically have a graveyard for empty haircare bottles in my trashcan. But honestly, so many of these cult-favorite treatments have left my locks feeling weighed down and greasy. Most of the time, my hair feels good and soft the night I shower and use them, but by the next morning, it’s back to feeling brittle or looking messy. Then by the time I put heat on it, the strands feel rough once more. It’s an endless and frustrating cycle that I didn’t think was possible to break—until now.

I’ve finally found one bouncing treatment that works with—not against—my hair habits, and leaves my strands feeling silky smooth for days.

It should come as no surprise that my new favorite hero product comes from the Jennifer Aniston-approved brand, Living Proof. Known and loved for its wide selection of smoothing creams and dry shampoos, the brand takes hair science extremely seriously. Instead of whipping up new treatments as fast as possible to stick to the trends, its team of scientists spends whatever time is needed in order to achieve a treatment that’s up to their extremely high standards. So is the case for the latest and greatest product, the Triple Bond Complex serum.

Knowing that consumers like you and me what results fast, Living Proof wanted to do the impossible: create a treatment that treats damaged hair as fast as possible in as few steps as possible. And, in this case, treatment doesn’t just mean conditioning during use. When you use the Triple Bond Complex serum, you get results that last for a week—at least.

Here’s how it works:

Courtesy of Living Proof.

Triple Bond Complex Leave-in Hair Treatment

Living Proof’s Triple Bond Complex creates new bonds in hair follicles to strengthen and treat our locks. Not only does it help build back damaged tresses, but it also protects them. All you have to do is apply two to three pumps of the treatment into your damp and clean hair once a week, let it sit for 10 minutes and then apply heat—yes, heat!—to your locks.

When you add the heat into the equation, it essentially locks in the hair strengthener so that it stays put for good. Now, when you do your weekly blowout, you can do so knowing that the heat you’re using isn’t hurting your locks, but helping them. How’s that for innovation?

This treatment makes hair a whopping eight times stronger, according to the brand, and it doesn’t wash away the next time you shower. Its made with a patent-pending combination of lipids and peptides that protect your hair from heat and UV damage, a biomimetic blend that smooths hair fibers and makes your locks shinier and smoother, and a cuticle-sealing agent that helps hair behave when you style it.

What’s more, it helps hair color last longer. What can’t this treatment do?!

I’ve been testing the Triple Bond Complex out for more than a month (so have used it once a week for a total of four times) and my hair has completely changed. It feels softer, stronger and smoother. Immediately after the first use, I felt the difference in my locks. I used my go-to Revlon styler and was shocked when the typical flyaways and frizzy pieces that I’m so used to were flattened and smooth. I didn’t change anything about my routine other than adding this treatment into it.

The treatment retails for $45 for a 45 mL bottle and $20 for a 15mL bottle (so you’re saving money getting the bigger one) and will surely last you a year. After all, you’ll only be using a few pumps once a week. It’s worth every penny, in my opinion. My hair has completely changed in the way it looks and feels. Before trying out the bond complex, I thought my locks would always slightly resemble the look and feel of hay. But now, I feel like I’m one of those women in a shampoo commercial with my shiny gorgeous hair blowing in the wind.

In fact, I’m shocked I haven’t been cast for one yet.

Triple Bond Complex Leave-in Hair Treatment Travel Size

According to Living Proof, stylists prefer this treatment compared to other popular ones, and I feel the same. It’s so much simpler to use and continues to work even after I wash my hair a few days later. With other popular treatments, I have to keep using them whenever I wash my locks in order to see and feel results, but with this one, I don’t have to worry about using it daily.

I like to use this treatment on Self-Care Sundays so that I start the week off looking and feeling great. Because let’s be honest, nothing makes you feel better than a head full of beautiful hair.

No matter your hair’s texture, color, or length, you’ll be able to use this treatment and feel the results take place. I mean, just look at the before and after photos.