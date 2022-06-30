Shoppers Swear This $20 Spray Tames Frizz ‘Right Before Your Eyes’ & It’s on Sale at Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the telltale signs it’s the start of summer is stepping out into the humidity and instantly heading back to your beauty cabinet because your hair’s standing up in all directions. It’s almost like a summertime rite of passage, but it doesn’t have to be. All you have to do is mist your locks with an anti-frizz spray that smooths your strands in a snap.

You might know Living Proof for Jennifer Aniston’s fave shampoo, but we’re here to put you onto the No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer. It controls up to 92 percent of frizz, per the brand, transforming your hair into one smooth, shiny, silky look—and it achieves all of this without leaving a trace of buildup or residue.

Sounds amazing, right? Lucky for you, you can get this hair essential for 30 percent off during Ulta’s Summer Sale. The event runs through July 4 and features many top brands, including L’Orèal, Briogeo, CHI and more.

There’s no question this dry conditioning spray is a must-have, though if you need more convincing, just check out what reviewers have to say. Flaunting a 4.3-star overall rating, the product has shoppers saying nothing but good things about it.

“I spray this product on my hair and all my flyaways and frizz instantly relaxes,” raved one shopper. “It’s such a light spray that you don’t even feel in your hair AT ALL.”

Before the sale ends, get your bottle of Living Proof’s No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer for just $20. It’ll solve your summertime hair woes in one go.

Best for medium to thick hair types, the product restores your hair’s natural oils and provides UV and static protection. Spray this all over for soft, smooth, manageable locks.

How does it do all of this? The formula incorporates a five-oil blend that imitates your natural hair oils, and it also contains a healthy hair molecule to calm frizz without weighing your hair down. On top of all that, a high refractive emollient adds plenty of shine to your strands, a quick-drying emollient lets the spray sink into your hair immediately and a cationic conditioning agent softens your locks.

To make frizz and flyaways vanish in an instant, hold the canister six to 10 inches away from your head and spritz the product on dry hair in a sweeping motion. Comb through or pat down your hair to finish it off. If you have fine hair, target the spray from mid-lengths to ends. And if you only have one small area to fix, get some spray on your hands and apply where needed. Regardless of how you use the anti-frizz spray, you’ll see the best results on two to three-day-old hair that is dry and already styled.

“This has tremendously helped my hair. Not only does it tame my frizziness and static, it helps with my flyaways when I have my hair in a ponytail,” wrote one reviewer. “Absolutely no residue or buildup left on my hair. I love it!”

We can’t forget to mention that the No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer is safe for color and chemically-treated hair.

“I’ve tried so many smoothing products but everything is either too greasy or doesn’t take the frizz,” another reviewer explained. “This one absolutely makes a difference right before your eyes. All the thick and frizzy hair girlies like me need to just pull the plug and buy this.”

Ready to pounce on this spray? We are too! Head to Ulta for a 30 percent discount on Living Proof’s No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer while it’s still available.