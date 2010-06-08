StyleCaster
Share

Living Proof Hold Flexible Hairspray

What's hot
StyleCaster

Living Proof Hold Flexible Hairspray

sarahm
by
Living_Proof_Hold_Hairspray.jpg

Want your hairstyle to hold up but don’t want it to turn into an immovable hair helmet? Check out this flexible hold hairspray–it features a high-tech formula of flexible polymers that create a web that joins your strands together but doesn’t weld them in place. It also won’t leave behind a dull, flaky residue that makes locks look dated. Your hairstyle–be it a loose, undone updo or a thick and sexy fishtail braid–will hold its shape, move naturally and won’t suffer a heat-induced meltdown. Brilliant!

Price: $24.00
Where To Buy: livingproof.com

As one of the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share