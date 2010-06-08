Living Proof Hold Flexible Hairspray

Want your hairstyle to hold up but don’t want it to turn into an immovable hair helmet? Check out this flexible hold hairspray–it features a high-tech formula of flexible polymers that create a web that joins your strands together but doesn’t weld them in place. It also won’t leave behind a dull, flaky residue that makes locks look dated. Your hairstyle–be it a loose, undone updo or a thick and sexy fishtail braid–will hold its shape, move naturally and won’t suffer a heat-induced meltdown. Brilliant!
Price: $24.00
Where To Buy: livingproof.com
