Living Proof Hold Flexible Hairspray

Want your hairstyle to hold up but don’t want it to turn into an immovable hair helmet? Check out this flexible hold hairspray–it features a high-tech formula of flexible polymers that create a web that joins your strands together but doesn’t weld them in place. It also won’t leave behind a dull, flaky residue that makes locks look dated. Your hairstyle–be it a loose, undone updo or a thick and sexy fishtail braid–will hold its shape, move naturally and won’t suffer a heat-induced meltdown. Brilliant!

Price: $24.00

Where To Buy: livingproof.com